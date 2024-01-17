Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of US Foods Holding Corp’s (USFD) Stock

The stock of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has gone down by -0.95% for the week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month and a 26.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for USFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.90% for USFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) Right Now?

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for USFD is 244.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for USFD on January 17, 2024 was 1.72M shares.

USFD) stock’s latest price update

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 46.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Here is how US Foods (USFD) and 22nd Century Group (XXII) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

USFD Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.53. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Ferguson Scott D., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $43.87 back on Dec 11. After this action, Ferguson Scott D. now owns 15,932,877 shares of US Foods Holding Corp, valued at $131,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Guberman Steven, the EVP, Nationally Managed Bus. of US Foods Holding Corp, sale 2,735 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Guberman Steven is holding 94,579 shares at $99,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Equity return is now at value 9.88, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.