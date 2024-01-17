Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of First Solar Inc’s (FSLR) Stock

The stock of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has seen a -10.25% decrease in the past week, with a 1.73% gain in the past month, and a 0.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.97% for FSLR stock, with a simple moving average of -16.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 33.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FSLR is 1.42.

The public float for FSLR is 100.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% of that float. On January 17, 2024, FSLR’s average trading volume was 2.33M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has decreased by -7.07 when compared to last closing price of 160.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.25% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Wall Street analysts conduct plenty of research before deciding which stocks to recommend. It’s part of their full-time jobs which makes them more present in the industry than most retail investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $187 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FSLR Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.01. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -13.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from ANTOUN GEORGES, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $176.02 back on Dec 19. After this action, ANTOUN GEORGES now owns 42,041 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $422,448 using the latest closing price.

ANTOUN GEORGES, the Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $158.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ANTOUN GEORGES is holding 44,441 shares at $379,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Equity return is now at value 7.81, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.