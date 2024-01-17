Understanding the 2.66% Volatility Levels of Range Resources Corp’s (RRC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, RRC stock has gone down by -3.70%, with a monthly gain of 0.10% and a quarterly plunge of -15.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Range Resources Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) Right Now?

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for RRC is 234.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRC on January 17, 2024 was 2.71M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.76 in relation to its previous close of 30.86. However, the company has experienced a -3.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Considering the uncertainties in the natural gas market, our recommendation is to concentrate on companies with strong fundamentals, such as RRC, CTRA and LNG.

RRC Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.52. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $37.23 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 60,804 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $930,750 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corp, sale 25,000 shares at $37.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 85,804 shares at $933,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Equity return is now at value 47.89, with 19.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Range Resources Corp (RRC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.