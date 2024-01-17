Understanding the 13.29% Volatility Levels of Aeva Technologies Inc’s (AEVA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has gone down by -2.99% for the week, with a 22.75% rise in the past month and a 33.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.29% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.05% for AEVA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Right Now?

The public float for AEVA is 133.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. The average trading volume of AEVA on January 17, 2024 was 1.34M shares.

AEVA) stock’s latest price update

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.01. However, the company has seen a -2.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-09 that Aeva Technologies on Tuesday said that it has reached a $1 billion deal with Germany’s Daimler Truck to supply sensors for self-driving trucks that are expected to hit U.S. roads in 2027.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at 35.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.59%, as shares surge +24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9241. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc saw 28.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Zadesky Stephen Paul, who sale 43,604 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Nov 20. After this action, Zadesky Stephen Paul now owns 56,105 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc, valued at $24,553 using the latest closing price.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Aeva Technologies Inc, purchase 24,795,027 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Sylebra Capital Ltd is holding 51,896,560 shares at $14,455,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Equity return is now at value -48.06, with -45.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.