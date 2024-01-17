Understanding the 12.53% Volatility Levels of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s (ADTH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) has gone up by 4.08% for the week, with a 54.55% rise in the past month and a 74.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.53% for ADTH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.06% for ADTH stock, with a simple moving average of 44.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) is above average at 32.69x. The 36-month beta value for ADTH is also noteworthy at 1.11.

The public float for ADTH is 24.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ADTH on January 17, 2024 was 143.66K shares.

ADTH) stock’s latest price update

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH)’s stock price has increased by 7.94 compared to its previous closing price of 1.89. However, the company has seen a 4.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a machine-learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that its CEO, Jim Lawson, will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTH stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADTH in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADTH Trading at 45.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%, as shares surge +53.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6300. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc saw 40.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Equity return is now at value 4.09, with 3.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.