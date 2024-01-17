Understanding the 1.12% Volatility Levels of Fiserv, Inc.’s (FI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen a 1.31% increase in the past week, with a 1.32% gain in the past month, and a 21.80% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for FI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for FI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) Right Now?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FI is 0.90.

The public float for FI is 596.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FI on January 17, 2024 was 2.99M shares.

FI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 136.92. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Consumers and businesses always look for ways to get more mileage out of their money. Fintech companies can fulfill that objective with valuable products and features.

Analysts’ Opinion of FI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $168 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FI Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +1.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FI rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.98. In addition, Fiserv, Inc. saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FI starting from Kereere Suzan, who sale 1,633 shares at the price of $132.88 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kereere Suzan now owns 47,792 shares of Fiserv, Inc., valued at $216,993 using the latest closing price.

Hau Robert W., the Chief Financial Officer of Fiserv, Inc., sale 188,088 shares at $132.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Hau Robert W. is holding 133,491 shares at $24,972,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FI

Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.