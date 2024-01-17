TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for TSP is 141.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of TSP was 1.29M shares.

TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP)’s stock price has plunge by -57.15relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -58.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2024-01-17 that TuSimple Holdings said it has decided to voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq and terminate its registration with the U.S. securities regulator, sending the autonomous driving technology company’s shares down 40% in premarket trading.

TSP’s Market Performance

TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) has seen a -58.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -69.11% decline in the past month and a -72.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.25% for TSP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -63.33% for TSP’s stock, with a -78.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TSP by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for TSP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $0.70 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSP Trading at -67.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -66.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -57.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7938. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc saw -65.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Tapia Eric R, who sale 13,550 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Nov 02. After this action, Tapia Eric R now owns 78,840 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc, valued at $16,206 using the latest closing price.

Tapia Eric R, the Chief Financial Officer of TuSimple Holdings Inc, sale 22,184 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Tapia Eric R is holding 46,116 shares at $23,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Equity return is now at value -39.03, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.