Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) is 16.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is 0.52.

The public float for TCOM is 660.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. On January 17, 2024, TCOM’s average trading volume was 4.18M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.85relation to previous closing price of 37.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Investor confidence in China has been shaken, but there are still opportunities for traders in the equity market. Trip.com is a promising long-term investment in China’s online travel industry, and is likely heading higher within 12 months. The normalization of the travel industry in China is expected in 2024, and Trip.com is well-positioned to benefit from the rebound.

TCOM’s Market Performance

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has seen a -3.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.17% gain in the past month and a 10.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.66% for the last 200 days.

TCOM Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.81. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw 1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.