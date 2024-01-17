Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) is above average at 14.32x,

The public float for TCN is 259.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCN on January 17, 2024 was 1.61M shares.

TCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has decreased by -2.29 when compared to last closing price of 9.16. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that I don’t invest just in REITs. I also invest in non-REIT stocks to diversify my portfolio. Here are 2 of my favorite stocks for 2024.

TCN’s Market Performance

Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month, and a 27.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for TCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.02% for TCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

TCN Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw -1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.