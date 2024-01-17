TransUnion (TRU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.60.

The public float for TRU is 192.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On January 17, 2024, TRU’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

TRU) stock’s latest price update

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has soared by 1.91 in relation to previous closing price of 68.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-16 that CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, in a press release to be issued at approximately 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The company will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (CT) to discuss its financial results. The press release and a live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU’s stock has risen by 3.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.99% and a quarterly rise of 4.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for TransUnion. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.46% for TRU’s stock, with a 0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $81 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRU Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.50. In addition, TransUnion saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MONAHAN THOMAS L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, MONAHAN THOMAS L now owns 19,071 shares of TransUnion, valued at $103,421 using the latest closing price.

Zukauckas Linda, the Director of TransUnion, purchase 2,350 shares at $43.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Zukauckas Linda is holding 7,781 shares at $102,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Equity return is now at value -4.47, with -1.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransUnion (TRU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.