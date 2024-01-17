Transphorm Inc (TGAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ: TGAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 4.81. However, the company has seen a 26.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-16 that GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)— a global leader in robust gallium nitride (“GaN”) power semiconductors—today announced that President, Co-founder and CEO of Transphorm, Primit Parikh, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Cameron McAulay, will provide a business update and company presentation at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 19th, 2024 at 3:45 p.m Eastern Time. 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference Location: Virtual Date: Friday, January 1.

Is It Worth Investing in Transphorm Inc (NASDAQ: TGAN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGAN is 0.40.

The public float for TGAN is 23.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On January 17, 2024, TGAN’s average trading volume was 218.28K shares.

TGAN’s Market Performance

TGAN’s stock has seen a 26.70% increase for the week, with a 51.01% rise in the past month and a 115.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for Transphorm Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.81% for TGAN’s stock, with a 54.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGAN Trading at 49.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +48.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGAN rose by +27.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Transphorm Inc saw 31.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGAN starting from Smales Kelly, who sale 766 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Jan 04. After this action, Smales Kelly now owns 76,680 shares of Transphorm Inc, valued at $2,987 using the latest closing price.

Smales Kelly, the Director of Transphorm Inc, sale 2,187 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Smales Kelly is holding 77,446 shares at $7,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGAN

Equity return is now at value -112.69, with -73.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Transphorm Inc (TGAN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.