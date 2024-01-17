Trading Update: Southern Company (SO) Stock Endures 1.52% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has gone down by -2.55% for the week, with a -3.78% drop in the past month and a 5.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.52% for SO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of 0.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50.

The public float for SO is 1.09B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of SO was 4.33M shares.

SO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.54 in relation to its previous close of 71.42. However, the company has experienced a -2.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Southern Co. (SO) reachead $71.42 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.19% change compared to its last close.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $77 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SO Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.79. In addition, Southern Company saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $71.99 back on Jan 10. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 101,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $359,950 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $71.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 106,284 shares at $356,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Southern Company (SO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.