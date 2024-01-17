Trading Update: Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Stock Endures 10.91% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) has gone up by 3.06% for the week, with a -39.47% drop in the past month and a -40.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.91% for CTSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.79% for CTSO stock, with a simple moving average of -59.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The public float for CTSO is 46.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of CTSO was 337.54K shares.

CTSO stock's latest price update

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.92 in relation to its previous close of 1.01. However, the company has experienced a 3.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CTSO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTSO Trading at -24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -42.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSO rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2672. In addition, Cytosorbents Corp saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSO starting from Chan Phillip P., who purchase 75,188 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Dec 13. After this action, Chan Phillip P. now owns 1,068,704 shares of Cytosorbents Corp, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BATOR MICHAEL G., the Director of Cytosorbents Corp, purchase 37,594 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BATOR MICHAEL G. is holding 125,394 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSO

Equity return is now at value -81.31, with -42.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.