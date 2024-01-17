Trading Update: Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) Stock Endures 8.63% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, AKYA stock has gone down by -14.62%, with a monthly gain of 1.37% and a quarterly surge of 24.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.63% for Akoya Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for AKYA’s stock, with a -19.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKYA is 1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for AKYA is 22.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On January 17, 2024, AKYA’s average trading volume was 159.95K shares.

AKYA) stock’s latest price update

Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA)’s stock price has plunge by -14.29relation to previous closing price of 5.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL), Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST), AC Immune (ACIU), Getaround (GETR) and Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) could be solid picks to play the January Effect.

AKYA Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKYA fell by -14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Akoya Biosciences Inc saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKYA starting from McKelligon Brian, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $4.48 back on Dec 19. After this action, McKelligon Brian now owns 152,563 shares of Akoya Biosciences Inc, valued at $33,566 using the latest closing price.

McKelligon Brian, the President and CEO of Akoya Biosciences Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that McKelligon Brian is holding 152,563 shares at $31,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKYA

Equity return is now at value -104.18, with -40.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akoya Biosciences Inc (AKYA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.