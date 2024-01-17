Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TSCO stock has gone up by 1.91%, with a monthly gain of 0.42% and a quarterly surge of 9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Tractor Supply Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.85% for TSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) Right Now?

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is 0.83.

The public float for TSCO is 107.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on January 17, 2024 was 1.27M shares.

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 224.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-16 that 4 American Retailers You Should Consider Buying

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $195 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TSCO Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.98. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Equity return is now at value 55.78, with 13.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.