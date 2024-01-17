TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has seen a -9.21% decrease in the past week, with a -15.90% drop in the past month, and a 2.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for TCON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.19% for TCON’s stock, with a -64.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TCON is 26.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCON on January 17, 2024 was 5.01M shares.

TCON) stock’s latest price update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.50 in relation to its previous close of 0.17. However, the company has experienced a -9.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-21 that Tracon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday as investors react to a licensing agreement for its product development platform ( PDP ). According to a press release from the company, it has licensed this to a clinical-stage biotech company for an upfront payment of $3 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCON stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCON in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TCON Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCON fell by -8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1765. In addition, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCON starting from THEUER CHARLES, who purchase 47,000 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Apr 27. After this action, THEUER CHARLES now owns 399,417 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,250 using the latest closing price.

THEUER CHARLES, the President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 3,999 shares at $0.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that THEUER CHARLES is holding 352,417 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCON

Equity return is now at value -1277.01, with -75.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.