TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is 2.05.

The public float for TPIC is 41.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPIC on January 17, 2024 was 2.35M shares.

TPIC stock's latest price update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.95 in relation to its previous close of 3.18. However, the company has experienced a -15.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As horror film fans know, there’s safety in numbers but robust profitability may be more closer to the domain of uncommon stocks to buy for growth. Don’t get me wrong – if you find yourself facing the market equivalent of a hockey-mask-wearing villain, you should probably consider the tried-and-true strength-in-numbers narrative.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has experienced a -15.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.84% rise in the past month, and a 15.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.49% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.18% for TPIC stock, with a simple moving average of -57.36% for the last 200 days.

TPIC Trading at -2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.78%, as shares sank -24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -15.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Equity return is now at value -54.78, with -18.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.