Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) is above average at 29.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.86.

The public float for MODG is 141.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MODG on January 17, 2024 was 3.76M shares.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.74 in comparison to its previous close of 13.81, however, the company has experienced a -2.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Topgolf Callaway’s (MODG) Callaway Golf launches new Paradym Ai Smoke Golf Clubs, featuring groundbreaking Ai Smart Face technology for enhanced distance and multiple sweet spots.

MODG’s Market Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.84% gain in the past month and a 11.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for MODG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.90% for MODG’s stock, with a -16.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MODG Trading at 8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Flanagan Laura Jean, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $12.61 back on Dec 12. After this action, Flanagan Laura Jean now owns 35,076 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $60,195 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 11,000 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 611,156 shares at $128,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.