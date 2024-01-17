TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has plunged by -12.01 when compared to previous closing price of 0.91, but the company has seen a -19.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Nesbett – Investor Relations Halden Shane – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman E.J. Shane – Chief Operating Officer Nick Jennings – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Nelson – Private Investor Operator Greetings.

Is It Worth Investing in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TOMZ is at -2.77.

The public float for TOMZ is 14.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for TOMZ on January 17, 2024 was 20.07K shares.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ’s stock has seen a -19.98% decrease for the week, with a -13.02% drop in the past month and a -15.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.72% for TOMZ’s stock, with a -6.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at -18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ fell by -19.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9308. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc saw -20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOMZ starting from Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, who purchase 2,503 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 22. After this action, Shane Dr. Halden Stuart now owns 2,538,166 shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, valued at $3,004 using the latest closing price.

Shane Dr. Halden Stuart, the CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Shane Dr. Halden Stuart is holding 2,535,663 shares at $3,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Equity return is now at value -27.09, with -20.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (TOMZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.