The Volatility of Summit Therapeutics Inc’s (SMMT) Stock: A 16.50% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, SMMT stock has gone up by 16.50%, with a monthly gain of 47.86% and a quarterly surge of 105.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.08% for Summit Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.14% for SMMT’s stock, with a 75.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.18.

The public float for SMMT is 113.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMMT on January 17, 2024 was 1.22M shares.

SMMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT) has surged by 11.61 when compared to previous closing price of 3.10, but the company has seen a 16.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Summit Therapeutics Inc., backed by biotech billionaire Bob Duggan, has transitioned from developing antibiotics to becoming an oncology therapeutics developer. The company purchased the oncology asset Ivonescimab for nearly half a billion dollars and now has a market cap of over $1 billion. Summit plans to begin phase 3 trials for Ivonescimab in the U.S., but the Chinese clinical data may not hold much value.

SMMT Trading at 50.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw 32.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Dhingra Ankur, who purchase 20,400 shares at the price of $2.17 back on Dec 13. After this action, Dhingra Ankur now owns 254,958 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc, valued at $44,254 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 494,814 shares at $10,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -513.78, with -319.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.