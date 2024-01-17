The Volatility of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s (ICU) Stock: A -8.26% Ratio for the Week

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen a -8.26% decrease in the past week, with a 9.48% gain in the past month, and a 1.27% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.12% for ICU.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for ICU’s stock, with a -27.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ICU is also noteworthy at -1.23.

The public float for ICU is 29.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ICU on January 17, 2024 was 10.69M shares.

ICU) stock’s latest price update

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU)’s stock price has soared by 5.08 in relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-30 that Trading penny stocks can be a risky endeavor, but having access to quality news and information can help mitigate some of that risk. As an investor or trader, it’s critical to understand how news events can impact penny stocks and how to use news to your advantage when developing your trading strategy.

ICU Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4865. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw 18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Van Heel Kenneth, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Nov 22. After this action, Van Heel Kenneth now owns 116,400 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $40,000 using the latest closing price.

Chung Kevin, the Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 12,543 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Chung Kevin is holding 68,125 shares at $5,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

Equity return is now at value -103.15, with -77.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.