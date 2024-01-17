The Volatility of GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s (GDS) Stock: A -15.24% Ratio for the Week

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has gone down by -15.24% for the week, with a -28.76% drop in the past month and a -39.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.11% for GDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.47% for GDS’s stock, with a -45.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDS is 0.39.

The public float for GDS is 170.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% of that float. On January 17, 2024, GDS’s average trading volume was 948.02K shares.

GDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) has decreased by -3.02 when compared to last closing price of 6.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that With the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK ) running well above the equities benchmark index this year, it’s clear that the innovation space is humming strongly, which subsequently yields a case for de-risked tech stocks. Stated differently, these securities represent compelling enterprises that just haven’t enjoyed the success of other technology entities.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GDS Trading at -34.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -28.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS fell by -14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited ADR saw -31.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Equity return is now at value -5.67, with -1.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.