The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) Stock

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a -20.10% decrease in the past week, with a -17.32% drop in the past month, and a -57.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.78% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.20% for DCFC’s stock, with a -78.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

The public float for DCFC is 130.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of DCFC was 2.03M shares.

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) has decreased by -6.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -20.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-19 that Despite all of the business media’s frantic, recent warnings about electric-vehicle sales collapsing, the actual data tells a radically different story. Specifically, last quarter EV sales in the United States jumped 50% versus the same period a year earlier to 313,000.

DCFC Trading at -20.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.58%, as shares sank -19.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -20.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1998. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.