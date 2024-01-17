The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd’s (LYT) Stock

The stock of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has gone up by 25.37% for the week, with a -1.32% drop in the past month and a -33.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.56% for LYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.89% for LYT’s stock, with a -65.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.

The public float for LYT is 37.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYT on January 17, 2024 was 339.36K shares.

LYT stock's latest price update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 28.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.00%, as shares sank -15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1096. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.