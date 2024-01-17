The Impact of Market Fluctuations on EVgo Inc’s (EVGO) Stock

In the past week, EVGO stock has gone down by -20.06%, with a monthly decline of -20.81% and a quarterly plunge of -11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.03% for EVgo Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.42% for EVGO’s stock, with a -37.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EVGO is at 2.46.

The public float for EVGO is 97.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 23.10% of that float. The average trading volume for EVGO on January 17, 2024 was 2.93M shares.

EVGO) stock’s latest price update

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO)’s stock price has dropped by -5.90 in relation to previous closing price of 2.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that In 2023, EV charging stocks had difficulty, led by ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT ) which lost more than 75% of its value. ChargePoint saw its revenues fall by 12% during the most recent quarter with losses nearly doubling.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EVGO Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -20.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, EVgo Inc saw -28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from KISH DENNIS G, who sale 31,033 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Jan 03. After this action, KISH DENNIS G now owns 0 shares of EVgo Inc, valued at $97,071 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan Francine, the CLO and General Counsel of EVgo Inc, sale 600 shares at $4.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sullivan Francine is holding 55,246 shares at $2,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EVgo Inc (EVGO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.