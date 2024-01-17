The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s (EDR) Stock

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has gone down by -2.64% for the week, with a 1.77% rise in the past month and a 28.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for EDR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for EDR’s stock, with a 2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.

The public float for EDR is 190.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDR on January 17, 2024 was 3.29M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 23.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Marsh – IR Ari Emanuel – CEO Jason Lublin – CFO Mark Shapiro – President and COO Conference Call Participants David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Stephen Glagola – TD Cowen David Joyce – Seaport Global Operator Hello and welcome to the Endeavor’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EDR Trading at -1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.66. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw -0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Fullerton William K., who sale 8,407 shares at the price of $23.37 back on Jan 02. After this action, Fullerton William K. now owns 81,094 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $196,433 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSS SETH D, the CAO & Senior Counsel of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 2,431 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that KRAUSS SETH D is holding 45,615 shares at $56,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.