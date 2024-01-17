The -71.66% Simple Moving Average of Bionano Genomics Inc’s (BNGO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has seen a -22.70% decrease in the past week, with a -22.70% drop in the past month, and a -44.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.62% for BNGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.42.

The public float for BNGO is 38.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BNGO on January 17, 2024 was 1.64M shares.

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 1.29, however, the company has experienced a -22.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-17 that On Wall Street zeroes can become heroes relatively quickly. For example, in the past the Street hated Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC ), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS ) and now they’re all among the most beloved names in the stock market.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -22.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6823. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Equity return is now at value -113.43, with -89.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.