The 14.41% Simple Moving Average of Centene Corp.’s (CNC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Centene Corp. (CNC) has seen a 2.55% increase in the past week, with a 2.67% gain in the past month, and a 10.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for CNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is above average at 17.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.36.

The public float for CNC is 528.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNC on January 17, 2024 was 3.18M shares.

CNC) stock’s latest price update

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.11 in comparison to its previous close of 78.81, however, the company has experienced a 2.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Centene (CNC) concludes the divestiture of Circle Health to expand its core Managed Care business. Additionally, its plan members will enjoy continued access to Kroger’s pharmacy network in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $90 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CNC Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.80. In addition, Centene Corp. saw 6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corp., valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corp., purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Equity return is now at value 9.65, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Centene Corp. (CNC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.