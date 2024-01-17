The -13.88% Decline of Taseko Mines Ltd.’s (TGB) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TGB stock has gone down by -0.64%, with a monthly gain of 0.84% and a quarterly surge of 15.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for Taseko Mines Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for TGB’s stock, with a -0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) is above average at 41.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.

The public float for TGB is 280.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGB on January 17, 2024 was 837.31K shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has dropped by -3.45 in relation to previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-10 that Taseko Mines Ltd (TSX:TKO) shares rose 7% to C$1.95 in early Wednesday trading after the mining company announced that its majority-owned Gibraltar mine in British Columbia produced 123 million pounds of copper in 2023, well above the company’s guidance and 26% higher than the previous year. Taseko also noted that the Gibraltar mine produced 34 million pounds of copper and 369,000 pounds of molybdenum in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was supported by copper grades of 0.27%.

TGB Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4095. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd. saw -2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.