The -13.88% Decline of Monster Beverage Corp.’s (MNST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MNST stock has gone up by 0.36%, with a monthly gain of 2.86% and a quarterly surge of 21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Monster Beverage Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.96% for MNST’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST) is above average at 39.36x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.

The public float for MNST is 752.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNST on January 17, 2024 was 5.67M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: MNST)’s stock price has dropped by -1.49 in relation to previous closing price of 59.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that Historical patterns suggest 2024 will be another positive year for stocks. Monster Beverage has moved beyond its energy drinks to offer a malt alcohol brand.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $55 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MNST Trading at 4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.18. In addition, Monster Beverage Corp. saw 0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Carling Guy, who sale 34,553 shares at the price of $55.55 back on Dec 14. After this action, Carling Guy now owns 0 shares of Monster Beverage Corp., valued at $1,919,419 using the latest closing price.

KELLY THOMAS J, the Chief Financial Officer of Monster Beverage Corp., sale 30,000 shares at $55.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that KELLY THOMAS J is holding 60,056 shares at $1,655,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Equity return is now at value 21.32, with 17.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.