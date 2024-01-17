The -13.88% Decline of Athira Pharma Inc’s (ATHA) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has gone down by -0.32% for the week, with a 40.44% rise in the past month and a 76.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.18% for ATHA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.33% for ATHA’s stock, with a 30.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.77.

The public float for ATHA is 35.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of ATHA was 313.22K shares.

ATHA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) has surged by 5.33 when compared to previous closing price of 3.00, but the company has seen a -0.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-01 that Anyone who has struggled with a neurodegenerative disease (NDD) or has cared for someone who has one of these illnesses knows how challenging they are to treat and even diagnose. NDDs damage cognitive functions, motor functions, or sometimes both.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATHA Trading at 56.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.18%, as shares surge +30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc saw 30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from Litton Mark James, who sale 4,820 shares at the price of $2.91 back on Jan 05. After this action, Litton Mark James now owns 144,397 shares of Athira Pharma Inc, valued at $14,026 using the latest closing price.

Worthington Mark, the General Counsel of Athira Pharma Inc, sale 2,412 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Worthington Mark is holding 34,452 shares at $7,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -52.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Athira Pharma Inc (ATHA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.