The 10.55% Simple Moving Average of Zillow Group Inc’s (Z) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, Z stock has gone down by -5.77%, with a monthly gain of 0.88% and a quarterly surge of 22.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Zillow Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.03% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 10.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for Z is 153.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.19% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of Z was 4.04M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has decreased by -1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 53.50. However, the company has seen a -5.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that Growth stocks rebounded nicely in 2023 after a disappointing 2022. However, some growth stocks overextended themselves and look due for corrections in 2024.

Z Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.27. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw -9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,222 shares at the price of $45.19 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 63,736 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $100,417 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc, sale 3,865 shares at $43.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 44,604 shares at $167,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zillow Group Inc (Z) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.