The -0.30% Simple Moving Average of Foot Locker Inc’s (FL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Foot Locker Inc (FL) has gone down by -9.90% for the week, with a -5.22% drop in the past month and a 29.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.82% for FL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.08% for FL’s stock, with a -0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Right Now?
Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.41.
We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.
Click here for full details and to join for free.
Sponsored
The public float for FL is 81.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.43% of that float. The average trading volume for FL on January 17, 2024 was 3.96M shares.
FL) stock’s latest price update
The stock price of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has dropped by -5.36 compared to previous close of 28.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Foot Locker (FL) strengthens its omnichannel presence and sneaker culture focus, banking on key brand partnerships and NBA collaboration.
Analysts’ Opinion of FL
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.
FL Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.74% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.55% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, FL fell by -9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.19. In addition, Foot Locker Inc saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Dillon Mary N, who purchase 5,510 shares at the price of $18.17 back on Sep 08. After this action, Dillon Mary N now owns 27,649 shares of Foot Locker Inc, valued at $100,117 using the latest closing price.
Cipriano Giovanna, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Foot Locker Inc, sale 25,554 shares at $45.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cipriano Giovanna is holding 28,791 shares at $1,149,930 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for FL
Equity return is now at value 2.51, with 1.07 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Foot Locker Inc (FL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.