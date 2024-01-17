Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has gone down by -5.06% for the week, with a -8.72% drop in the past month and a 20.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.51% for LLAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.30% for LLAP’s stock, with a -31.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LLAP is 2.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for LLAP is 138.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% of that float. On January 17, 2024, LLAP’s average trading volume was 4.21M shares.

LLAP) stock’s latest price update

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.74 in relation to its previous close of 0.91. However, the company has experienced a -5.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that After a brutal couple of years, signs are emerging that high-growth small-cap growth stocks may finally get their chance to rally. While mega-cap tech and blue chips soaked up most of the spotlight during the recent rally, many promising yet unprofitable startups were left behind.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1.35 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LLAP Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0344. In addition, Terran Orbital Corp saw -24.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Siegmann Jonathan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 23. After this action, Siegmann Jonathan now owns 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital Corp, valued at $25,400 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corp, sale 627,200 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 779,514 shares at $1,894,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLAP

Equity return is now at value -145.73, with -88.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.