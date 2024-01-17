Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.94 in comparison to its previous close of 32.31, however, the company has experienced a -6.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Tenaris is a Luxembourg-headquartered supplier of welded steel pipes for gas pipelines, with manufacturing facilities across multiple continents. The company has achieved record sales and financial results for the 2022 fiscal year and is a leading player in the energy industry. Tenaris is investing in new ventures, such as wind farms, to support the ongoing global transition in energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is 5.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TS is 1.45.

The public float for TS is 589.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On January 17, 2024, TS’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

TS’s Market Performance

TS stock saw a decrease of -6.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.30% for TS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.27% for the last 200 days.

TS Trading at -8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.04. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Equity return is now at value 24.44, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.