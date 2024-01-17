Telus Corp. (TU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76.

The public float for TU is 1.45B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TU on January 17, 2024 was 1.90M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has increased by 1.32 when compared to last closing price of 18.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that TELUS stock has risen sharply and outperformed BCE Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc. Q3-2023 earnings beat consensus estimates. We tell you why the bottom is not yet in.

TU’s Market Performance

Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.65% decline in the past month and a 9.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for TU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.59% for TU’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TU Trading at 2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.90. In addition, Telus Corp. saw 3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telus Corp. (TU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.