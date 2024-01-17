Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) has dropped by -3.26 compared to previous close of 20.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-16 that In the fast-paced world of tech investments, the quest for the next tech gem is akin to navigating a complex maze. As the tech landscape evolves, three standout stocks are positioned as potential game-changers with the capacity to double in value.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for TDOC is 164.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of TDOC was 4.72M shares.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has seen a -8.35% decrease for the week, with a 0.35% rise in the past month and a 9.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for Teladoc Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.62% for TDOC’s stock, with a -9.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $26 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TDOC Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.34. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Nanis Nikolaos P., who sale 520 shares at the price of $21.36 back on Jan 03. After this action, Nanis Nikolaos P. now owns 65,031 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $11,107 using the latest closing price.

Raman-Tangella Vidya, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 27,310 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Raman-Tangella Vidya is holding 8,621 shares at $600,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -95.88, with -64.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.