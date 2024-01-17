TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRP is 0.78.

The public float for TRP is 1.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 9.05% of that float. On January 17, 2024, TRP’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TRP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 39.47, but the company has seen a -1.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that Keyera Corp. had been downgraded to a Hold, on account of relative valuation favoring other midstream companies. TC Energy Outperformed Keyera by about 14% over this timeframe. We examine the setup today in light of the extremely disciplined spending outlook from Keyera and tell you how we would play it.

TRP’s Market Performance

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a -1.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.78% rise in the past month, and a 12.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for TRP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for TRP’s stock, with a 3.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRP Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.57. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Equity return is now at value 0.05, with 0.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.