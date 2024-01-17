Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TAOP is also noteworthy at 0.73.

The public float for TAOP is 1.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of TAOP on January 17, 2024 was 270.48K shares.

TAOP stock's latest price update

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s stock price has plunge by -13.01relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-08-06 that SHENZHEN, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) with the majority shareholder of Yunnan Taoping IoT Limited (“Yunnan Taoping”) to acquire additional equity interests and increase its ownership of Yunnan Taoping to no less than 51%. Currently TAOP’s variable interest entity, Taoping New Media Co., Ltd., owns about 40% of Yunnan Taoping.

TAOP’s Market Performance

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has seen a -9.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.46% decline in the past month and a -44.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.51% for TAOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.05% for TAOP stock, with a simple moving average of -72.80% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -28.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.78%, as shares sank -24.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3213. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Equity return is now at value -2.82, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.