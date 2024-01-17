TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.10.

The public float for TAL is 487.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAL on January 17, 2024 was 7.64M shares.

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.64 in relation to previous closing price of 12.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that The Weekly MDA Breakouts completed the best year since this model was released on Seeking Alpha in 2017. In 2023, 125 picks gained over 5% and 65 picks gained over 10% in their measured week, with simulated annual returns of 253.46%. The MDA Breakout model has historically had a compound average growth rate of 45.7% and cumulative returns of +1,348.2% since 2017.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has experienced a -0.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.30% drop in the past month, and a 32.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.50% for TAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for TAL’s stock, with a 47.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAL Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw -6.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Equity return is now at value -2.63, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.