Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58.

The public float for TAK is 3.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAK on January 17, 2024 was 1.83M shares.

TAK) stock’s latest price update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 15.04. However, the company has seen a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Takeda Pharmaceutical is one of the top pharma companies in the world. It has a broad mix of products in its portfolio, which can provide investors with some stability.

TAK’s Market Performance

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has experienced a 1.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.08% rise in the past month, and a -0.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.96% for TAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for TAK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TAK Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw 5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Equity return is now at value 2.98, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.