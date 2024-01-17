T Stamp Inc (IDAI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDAI is -0.54.

The public float for IDAI is 6.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on January 17, 2024 was 66.48K shares.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI)’s stock price has increased by 7.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.33. However, the company has seen a -4.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-08 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID), dba Trust Stamp, told investors that an additional 23 customers had commenced or completed the process of implementing its low-code Orchestration Platform by the end of 2023. With 22 financial institutions in various stages of implementing its Orchestration Layer since it debuted in January 2023, Trust Stamp said its user base reached 45 by year-end.

IDAI’s Market Performance

T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has experienced a -4.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.15% rise in the past month, and a -5.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.56% for IDAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for IDAI’s stock, with a -16.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDAI Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +9.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3790. In addition, T Stamp Inc saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Equity return is now at value -229.40, with -113.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.