T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock Records 5.87% Quarterly Movement

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has gone down by -0.35% for the week, with a 3.25% rise in the past month and a 5.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for TROW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for TROW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for TROW is 218.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TROW on January 17, 2024 was 1.60M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has plunge by -3.56relation to previous closing price of 110.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.35% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $105 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TROW Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.47. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who sale 11,969 shares at the price of $105.91 back on Dec 18. After this action, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi now owns 123,624 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $1,267,618 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 5,977 shares at $99.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 32,185 shares at $594,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Equity return is now at value 17.24, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.