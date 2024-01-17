Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has surged by 3.09 when compared to previous closing price of 494.40, but the company has seen a 1.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that We’ve just seen a six-day Nasdaq winning streak broken, while the Dow has submitted its worst trading day since December 20th.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

The public float for SNPS is 151.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNPS on January 17, 2024 was 993.14K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS’s stock has seen a 1.94% increase for the week, with a -10.28% drop in the past month and a 4.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Synopsys, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for SNPS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $660 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SNPS Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $517.87. In addition, Synopsys, Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from MAHONEY RICHARD S., who sale 9,065 shares at the price of $494.70 back on Jan 03. After this action, MAHONEY RICHARD S. now owns 1,617 shares of Synopsys, Inc., valued at $4,484,432 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Synopsys, Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $494.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 1,697 shares at $1,731,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Equity return is now at value 21.09, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.