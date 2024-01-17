Sunworks Inc (SUNW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.21, however, the company has experienced a -14.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Bonfigt – CFO Mark Trout – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Philip Shen – ROTH Capital Partners Operator Greetings, and welcome to Sunworks Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUNW is 1.58.

The public float for SUNW is 53.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. On January 17, 2024, SUNW’s average trading volume was 2.86M shares.

SUNW’s Market Performance

SUNW stock saw a decrease of -14.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -55.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.55% for Sunworks Inc (SUNW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.57% for SUNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at -30.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -46.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -15.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2378. In addition, Sunworks Inc saw -17.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Equity return is now at value -135.47, with -66.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunworks Inc (SUNW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.