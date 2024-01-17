Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has decreased by -0.74 when compared to last closing price of 10.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust – Other sector might want to consider either Alpine Income (PINE) or Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for SHO is 203.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.62M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

SHO stock saw an increase of -3.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.66% and a quarterly increase of 15.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.09% for SHO’s stock, with a 9.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SHO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SHO Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.83. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Equity return is now at value 4.62, with 3.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.