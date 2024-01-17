Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SU stock has gone down by -3.30%, with a monthly gain of 4.96% and a quarterly plunge of -6.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Suncor Energy, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.26% for SU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) is 6.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SU is 1.14.

The public float for SU is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On January 17, 2024, SU’s average trading volume was 4.77M shares.

SU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has plunged by -2.44 when compared to previous closing price of 32.78, but the company has seen a -3.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-13 that In a world where energy is absolutely vital, oil companies continue to play an important role in its structure. Fossil fuels will continue to operate for many more years before a complete transition to 100% green energy occurs.

SU Trading at -1.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.42. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw -0.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Equity return is now at value 20.75, with 9.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.