Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 20.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE: STWD) is above average at 15.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.

The public float for STWD is 295.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STWD on January 17, 2024 was 2.48M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a -5.62% drop in the past month, and a 6.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for STWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for STWD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STWD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for STWD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STWD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

STWD Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc saw -2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from DiModica Jeffrey F., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $22.06 back on Dec 27. After this action, DiModica Jeffrey F. now owns 950,984 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc, valued at $1,654,208 using the latest closing price.

DiModica Jeffrey F., the President of Starwood Property Trust Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $20.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that DiModica Jeffrey F. is holding 1,025,984 shares at $201,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Equity return is now at value 6.28, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.