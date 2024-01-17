Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) has increased by 9.30 when compared to last closing price of 2.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Is It Worth Investing in Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Right Now?
Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LAB is 1.67.
The public float for LAB is 287.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LAB on January 17, 2024 was 1.02M shares.
LAB’s Market Performance
LAB stock saw an increase of 10.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.44% and a quarterly increase of 47.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.64% for Standard BioTools Inc (LAB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.80% for LAB’s stock, with a 5.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of LAB
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.
LAB Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought LAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.63% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.90% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, LAB rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Standard BioTools Inc saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAB starting from Casdin Eli, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.29 back on May 19. After this action, Casdin Eli now owns 1,200,000 shares of Standard BioTools Inc, valued at $1,835,920 using the latest closing price.
Casdin Partners Master Fund, L, the Director of Standard BioTools Inc, purchase 800,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Casdin Partners Master Fund, L is holding 1,200,000 shares at $1,835,920 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for LAB
Equity return is now at value -117.21, with -20.08 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.