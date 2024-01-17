Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has plunged by -2.92 when compared to previous closing price of 203.35, but the company has seen a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-12 that 2023 was, in many ways, a challenging year for the media industry. With the decline of traditional distribution channels such as physical media, movie theaters, and cable TV, content producers must shift their business models dramatically to adapt to the changing times.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59.

The public float for SPOT is 132.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On January 17, 2024, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.80M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stock saw an increase of 2.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.64% and a quarterly increase of 24.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for SPOT stock, with a simple moving average of 24.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $265 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.28. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.